PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The one-time Lovejoy’s Tea Room has gone where no tea room has gone before. Its new vibe and new location are in a different universe, so to speak.

Now known as the Emperor Georgiou Tea Room at 8237 N. Denver Avenue in Portland’s Kenton neighborhood, the space features all things Star Trek — plus sandwiches with the crust cut off, scones, desserts and tea.

Wellington and Brendon Georgiou opened Emperor Georgiou’s Tea Room in North Portland, July 29, 2023 (KOIN)

Wellington and Brendon Georgiou love the Star Trek: Discovery series so much and how it deals with the topic of mental health that they took the emperor’s name when they married.

“Star Trek has always been a brand about embracing differences in society and we thought, how about we make our tea room Star Trek-themed,” Wellington said.

“I get emotional thinking about it because I grew up with Star Trek,” Brendon said. “The tea room was a place I loved to go. but to turn it into this thing that’s also a thing I’m so passionate about and others are so passionate about it, too.”

Emperor Georgiou has 4 tea services: the Uhura, Burnham, Georgiou and, for kids, the Tribble (named after the furry species.)

Customers who show up in costume or even just wearing the insignia get a discount. And the owners say there have probably been more Trekkies coming through the doors than tea fans.

“When people come in and see the mural, it’s just so great to see,” Brendon said. “Ask them what’s your favorite thing about Star Trek, your favorite show?”

Wellington and Brendon admitted they don’t know how to speak Klingon — but they’re trying to learn how to sing “Happy Birthday” in Klingon so they can sing it to their customers.

Wellington and Brendon Georgiou hope they’re providing a welcoming environment to “live long and prosper” — and drink some tea.

“It aligns with how we view the world or how we want to the world to work,” Wellington said.