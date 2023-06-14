PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Harara is Portland’s first-ever hammam where you can steam, scrub and socialize in a lush, urban retreat.

Harara Founder Sadie Vokes decided to bring the spa-like experience to Portland after visiting a hammam during her honeymoon in Morocco.

“I fell in love with the sense of community in the space and also just how my skin felt afterwards,” Vokes said. “There’s an explosive bathhouse movement happening in the U.S. and overseas. Really, the spa industry is kind of broken, it’s dark, it’s dated. We want a really vibrant, social wellness experience.”

At Harara, the hammam experience begins in a steam room where guests can sweat, detoxify and prep skin for exfoliation. Next, guests visit the hammam and use skincare products to remove layers of dead skin from their body. Next, guests can sip on a variety of drinks and socialize with other guests in the lounge.

“Not only will you feel good, but you’ll be doing good because a portion of our profits go back to women and youth empowering organizations back here in the community,” Vokes added.

Harara also offers an at-home skincare line including Black Soap made from olives, a Turkish silk mitt to exfoliate and Liquid Gold argan oil with CBD blend.