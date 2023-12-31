PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Steam spotted rising from asphalt on a residential street near Rocky Butte raised questions on social media Saturday evening.

However, Portland Bureau of Transportation reports that this is not a cause for concern at this time.

According to PBOT, their sewer crew went found the issue came from a private property between a couple apartment complexes which use steam heat.

A resident of one apartment complex told a member of PBOT’s sewer crew that property management has been aware of the issue and it had been going on for six months or longer.