PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting Monday, the Steel Bridge will be closed for the work week to cyclists and pedestrians.

According to ODOT, the closure is for the safety of travelers, as contractors will be conducting repairs from a barge and using a lift to access the bridge.

It will mainly affect the multi-use path on the lower deck of the bridge, between Tom McCall Waterfront Park and the Eastside Esplanade, which will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until Dec. 22.

However, ODOT added that pedestrians and cyclists will still have access to the upper deck of the bridge if needed for their commutes.