PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — StormBreaker Brewing has partnered with the Portland Pickles to offer a new Pickles-themed IPA available at Walker Stadium and StormBreaker Brewing locations this baseball season.

Dillon poses with the new Chair-Raiser IPA. (Portland Pickles)

The brewery’s new “Chair Raiser” IPA is named in honor of the Pickles’ run-scoring tradition. Started in 2016 by Pickles pitcher Max Compton, it has become customary for fans to raise their chairs whenever the Pickles score a run at Walker Stadium.

“Chair Raiser IPA is the perfect summertime ballpark beverage, with hints of tropical fruit and citrus to match the incredible six types of hops included in the beautifully designed 16-ounce can,” the Pickles team announced earlier this month.

Pickles General Manager Parker Huffman said that the team chose StormBreaker to brew its new beer because of the company’s ability to produce high volumes of quality beer.

“We are super excited to share our traditions with a legendary local brewery,” Huffman said. “Being able to share our ‘raise the chairs’ tradition through an IPA is the perfect way to combine our light-hearted and entertainment-based baseball culture with something we all love.”