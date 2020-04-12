Stray bullets strike homes, cars in NE and SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team has launched investigations into two separate incidents of shots fired overnight in both Northeast and Southeast Portland.

Officers first responded to a report of gunfire heard in the area of North Vancouver Avenue and North Sumner Street just before 2 a.m Sunday. Upon arrival they found at least 21 shots had been fired. At least two buildings and two vehicles were struck by bullets including occupied homes. In one instance, a bullet came to rest on a blanket someone was sleeping in.

Roughly an hour later, officers responded to a report of shots being fired near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 28th Avenue. Shell casings from about 40 rounds were found scattered across nearly five blocks on Southeast Stark Street, according to officers. Like the incident an hour earlier, there were multiple buildings and vehicles struck by bullets. One bullet flew into a mattress on which someone was sleeping.

No injuries were reported from either incident; property damage was not immediately known.

Police said they do not know yet if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Portland Police Bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106.