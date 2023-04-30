Oregon House to consider a bill this week cracking down on street racers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Street racers took over streets in North Portland Sunday night as a drone flew overhead and Portland police officers patrolled nearby.

KOIN 6 News crews saw the street racers on North Columbia near Peninsular.

This coming week the Oregon House of Representatives takes up a bill that cracks down on street racers along with those who organize the street racing events.

The bill would make reckless driving and organizing a street racing event a Class A misdemeanor. A conviction would mean a year in prsion, a hefty fine or both. It also means law enforcement would be able to seize cars involved in street racing.

The House Judiciary Committee is schedule to take up this bill on Thursday.