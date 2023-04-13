PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Stride for Seniors returns to Portland International Raceway this weekend as Meals on Wheels People takes a stride towards ending food insecurity and social isolation for homebound Oregonians.

“It’s our big walk to call attention to the issues facing older adults in our community, both hunger as well as social isolation. So, we’re hoping we get hundreds, thousands of people out to the raceway,” Meals for Wheels People CEO Suzanne Washington said.

The event features a pancake breakfast, a libation station and activities for kids.

“We’re still coming out of the pandemic, people want to get together, see each other, so it’s a huge family event,” Washington said.

Meals on Wheels People offers meals and social connection to seniors in the community — serving 25,000 meals per week, Washington said.

Stride for Seniors runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Portland International Raceway.

KOIN 6 News anchor Emily Burris will be at the event with Poison Waters.