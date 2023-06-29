PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are cautioning the public following a string of young children overdosing on fentanyl.

According to authorities, three overdoses involving children ages one-three are currently being investigated, an amount that they said is “unprecedented in recent history.”

The first two overdoses involved one-year-olds, one on June 15 in Pleasant Valley and the second just four days later on June 19 in the Argay Terrace neighborhood.

The third overdose happened on June 25 in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood and involved a three-year-old.

Due to the children’s young age, information is limited but police have said that the cases are unrelated.

Portland police are warning any drug users to take caution and keep drugs out of the hands of children because a small amount of fentanyl residue can be lethal to a child.

According to police, there have been 137 suspected overdose investigations in Portland so far this year.