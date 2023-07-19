PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new study from Northwestern Mutual shows that Portlanders owe more money, well above the national average, when it comes to credit card debt.

“The average household here has credit card debt that is around $26,000 per household, which is about $4,000 higher than the national average,” Thomas Jenson, a wealth management advisor with Northwestern Mutual said. “It’s actually the highest debt load.”

According to Jenson, the first step to reduce debt is to evaluate payment plans.

“Most people unfortunately get into debt, and not managing debt, because they don’t have a plan around how to pay it down,” Jenson said.

Jenson also advises consumers to be cautious of taking on store credit cards with high interest rates.

“The most harmful [debt] right now is the consumer debt, the credit card debt. It’s the high interest revolving debt,” Jenson said.

Watch the video above to learn more.