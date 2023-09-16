PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With streets filled with pampered pooches, it’s no surprise that Portland loves its pets. Now it has the numbers to back it up.

According to a new study from PetLab, Portland is the third most pet-friendly city in the U.S. The study calculated 19 factors of “pet friendliness,” including each city’s number of dog parks, the cost of its vet visits, and the average price of pet insurance.

Portland scored well “across several factors,” researchers say, though it stood out for having the second-highest number of dog parks per 100,000 people and fourth-highest number of vet assistant and technician jobs.

“A pet’s well-being is a huge priority to their owners and there are many factors that contribute to their quality of life including green space, veterinary check-ups and insurance for the pet owners’ peace of mind,” said PetLab CEO Christopher Masanto.

The leading pet-friendly city, however, was Colorado Springs, which scored eighth for the amount of hotels allowing pets and third most veterinarians. It also scored first for the least amount of pollutants.

Here are the top 10 most pet-friendly cities in the country, according to the study: