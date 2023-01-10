Plant-based milk alternatives are better for the environment, according to PETA

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland-based coffee chain Stumptown Coffee Roasters has received an award from PETA for its move to make oat milk the standard option for all milk-based beverages.

Stumptown Coffee Roasters announced the decision on social media earlier this year.

According to an Instagram post from the coffee company, oat milk was chosen over the other alternatives because it’s delicious, more than 50% of patrons already request it and it leaves a lower carbon footprint than dairy milk.

PETA presented Stumptown Coffee with a Compassionate Coffee Chain Award for its efforts to serve more plant-based milk.

“This is a huge move that helps prevent newborn calves from being torn away from their mothers in the dairy industry, a top producer of greenhouse gases,” PETA said in a release. “Stumptown also belongs to a growing list of businesses that don’t charge extra for vegan milks, unlike Starbucks, which still charges its customers extra for choosing the compassionate option.”

Stumptown’s default milk is keeping up with the latest consumer trends, but PETA reported that people have already been leaning toward plant-based milk for years.

According to nonprofit organization Good Food Institute, which promotes animal-free products, plant-based milk sales increased by 33% from 2018 to 2021. PETA also cited plant-based magazine VegNews, which reported that the average American’s milk consumption fell from 247 pounds to 144 pounds in 50 years.

Stumptown Coffee Roasters has locations in cities such as Los Angeles, New York and Kyoto, Japan, but the news of its default milk may be especially exciting for Portland customers. Portland was named the No. 1 vegetarian and vegan-friendly city by WalletHub just last year.

“PETA credits Stumptown with promoting a compassionate brew by leaving mother cows and their calves in peace and helping to slash greenhouse gas emissions fueled by the environmentally disastrous dairy industry,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “PETA urges coffee drinkers to buy only from ethical roasters that encourage kindness and don’t upcharge for plant milk options.”

Cow-milk lovers don’t have to worry, though. Stumptown will still serve dairy drinks to customers who ask.