The brand was recognized for its Holler Mountain, House Blend and Trapper Creek coffee blends

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A research website has given a ‘latte love’ to the Portland-based company crowned for being the No. 1 expert-recommended coffee brand nationwide.

Research organization StudyFinds.org ranked the top five coffee companies based on reviews from 10 platforms including Delish food magazine, Forbes and the Wall Street Journal.

The once-local Stumptown Coffee Roasters topped the list at No. 1.

Study Finds recognized the brand for its more celebrated coffee blends including Holler Mountain, House Blend and Trapper Creek. More specifically, the website noted a review from culinary publication Mashed.

“Smooth yet robust, the Stumptown Coffee Roasters Holler Mountain is a full-bodied blend that might just make you ditch your local barista,” Mashed wrote. Highly approachable, the medium roast fuses the chocolatey flavors of South and Central American coffees with the bright crispness of East African beans.”

Study Finds also noted an article from Webby-Award-winning food and drink platform The Spruce Eats, which highlighted Stumptown’s significance in the “third wave of coffee” and its commitment to quality and care.

The company’s flagship location opened on Southeast Division Street back in 1999. Since then, Stumptown Coffee has expanded to other Portland-area locations, and put down roots in Los Angeles, New York and Japan.

Intelligentsia founded in Chicago, Blue Bottle Coffee Company based in Oakland, Calif., Death Wish Coffee headquartered in New York, and Equal Exchange based in Massachusetts were also named on the list.

Equal Exchange sells coffee from its Northwest Portland warehouse as well.