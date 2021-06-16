Summer travel ramps up at PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer travel is ramping up at Portland International Airport.

An airport spokesperson tells KOIN 6 that they are expecting 4.2 million travelers over the next three months, with the most set to fly in July.

50,000 people could travel through PDX during peak days. That’s still about 11,000 shy of pre-pandemic summer travel volumes, however.

Besides more people at the airport, there’s another reason to arrive early at PDX – construction along the concourse connector.

“It used to be that you could pick the shortest security line — that doesn’t happen anymore. You’ll have to check your boarding pass and go through the line that corresponds with your gate, otherwise you’re going to go through security twice,” Kama Simonds with PDX said.

A TSA spokesperson tells KOIN 6 they are down 60 staffers at PDX heading into summer, although it hasn’t affected wait times yet.

Keep in mind, masks are still required at the airport and on planes.