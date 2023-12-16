The organization is celebrating 101 seasons of giving to families in need

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday marked the Portland Police Bureau’s Sunshine Division’s 101st consecutive year of delivering holiday meals to families in need.

About 500 volunteer drivers and Portland Police Bureau officers gathered at Portland International Raceway, loaded up their vehicles with special holiday food boxes and delivered them to around 2,500 households in the Portland Metro area.

“It’s not just important, it’s the right thing to do,” said Kyle Camberg, Sunshine Division’s Executive Director, “I’m so glad that we’re not just continuing the tradition – we’re making it bigger and better. “

The organization, which operates donation centers throughout the year, relies entirely on those donations – in addition to volunteer efforts – to keep the tradition going. This season, they report seeing record numbers at their pantries.

With this event rounding out the year, the organization projects they will have served over 100,000 households by the end of 2023.