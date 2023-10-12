PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man faces a murder charge after a Wednesday shooting in downtown Portland left one dead and another hospitalized.

Early Thursday morning, Portland police shared that Geoffrey E. Hammond, 46, was arrested after the shooting and booked on charges including second-degree murder with a firearm, second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, first-degree assault with a firearm and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon when police said they responded to a reported shooting at Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Alder Street and found one victim dead and another injured.

The victim’s names have not been released and police said the incident remains under investigation.