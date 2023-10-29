Jesus Perez-Toribio, 33, is accused for the murder of Jose Valentin Perez

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect has been indicted for the murder of a man that happened back in May and Portland police are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

On May 14 just after 3:30 a.m., 30-year-old Jose Valentin Perez died after a shooting in the 6500 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street in the Cully Neighborhood, which left two victims with minor injuries, authorities say.

On Friday, a Multnomah County grand jury indicted 33-year-old Jesus Perez-Toribio for second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Police describe Perez-Toribio as a Hispanic male, 5’7” tall and 160 pounds. Officials say that if anyone knows of Perez-Toribio’s whereabouts, do not approach and call 911.

Instead they ask anyone with information to directly contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or call (503) 823-0449 or Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503.823.0256.