Photos of Preston’s condition were sent to KOIN 6 by the Preston family following the attack. (The Preston family)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The suspect accused in the brutal and allegedly unprovoked attack of LoRell’s Chicken Shack owner Darell Preston was indicted on hate crime and assault charges Wednesday.

The suspect, 40-year-old Daniel Thomas Warren, pleaded not guilty. He’s scheduled to make his next court appearance on August 23.

Warren stands accused of attacking Preston, a local Black man, as he stood outside his food truck near the intersection of Foster Road and Bush Street in Southeast Portland on June 15. Video provided by Preston’s attorney Alicia LeDuc Montgomery shows a man, suspected to be Warren, punching and kicking Preston as he lay on the pavement outside of the food cart pod near the intersection of Foster Road and Bush Street.

The Preston family said the attack caused serious facial injuries that left the local business owner unable to work for more than two weeks.

“He was violently assaulted from behind by an unknown white man without warning,” Montgomery told KOIN 6 News. “The assailant hit Mr. Preston in the head and began beating him, knocking him to the ground, yelling ‘I hit you n—–, stay on the ground!’ When Mr. Preston tried to get up, the assailant continued beating and yelling racial epithets at Mr. Preston while demanding he stay on the ground.”

After asking for the public’s help locating Warren in connection to the assault, the Portland Police Bureau said that two PPB officers happened to locate and arrest the suspect while they were conducting traffic control on Division Street in Southeast Portland at 7:35 a.m.

