PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A late-night vehicle pursuit ended with an arrest after the suspect throw a firearm out of their car, according to police.

Portland Police shared in a tweet Saturday night that a vehicle pursuit had occurred in NE Portland.

What led to this chase is still unknown, but authorities said that during the chase, the suspect threw a handgun out of the car.

The chase ended when PPB said they used an “intervention technique” near NE Sandy Boulevard and NE 125th Place.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and the handgun was recovered, police said.

Police said no one was injured.