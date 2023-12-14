Luis Funez, 23, failed to show up for his court appearance, authorities say.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspected drug dealer was found and arrested Wednesday night after not showing up to the Multnomah County Courthouse, officials say.

Last week, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office conducted a major fentanyl bust, in which deputies reported finding more than 52 pounds of fentanyl powder, multiple firearms and thousands of dollars in cash.

According to the county jail roster, three people were arrested, but one was released that same day.

Luis Funez, 23, whose real name is German Ariel Arteaga-Sanchez, was told to return to the courthouse the next morning, but he never showed, officials said.

On Wednesday night, during a traffic stop in southeast Portland, police say Funez was arrested again.

He is now facing multiple charges.