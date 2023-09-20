Portland Fire & Rescue says that a serial arsonist started 10 fires in the early morning hours of Sept. 20, 2023. (PF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators believe a serial arsonist is involved in a string of fires that occurred throughout Portland’s east side on Wednesday morning.

The series of suspicious fires began in the Kerns Neighborhood of Northeast Portland at the corner of 28th and Sandy Blvd around 3 a.m., authorities say. From there, approximately 10 fires were ignited in many other neighborhoods as the suspected arsonist moved south, and it all ended with a fire in the Hosford-Abernathy Neighborhood at just after 7 a.m., according to officials.

The Portland Fire & Rescue Fire/Arson Investigations Unit, along with their Accelerant Detection Canine Team responded immediately and began investigating this string of fires.

Officials say the fires were started at each of these locations. (Portland Fire & Rescue).

PF&R is encouraging the public check their home or business security systems if they’re in an area near one of the fires as depicted in the map above.

The investigation is ongoing.