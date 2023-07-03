PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting near Pioneer Courthouse, impacting traffic in the area.

According to Portland police, officers responded to a shooting report at around 6:30 a.m. and when they arrived they found an injured man.

First aid was applied and the man was taken to a local hospital with what authorities believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

A federal court security officer, who was involved in the incident, was also transported to the hospital with non-threatening injuries, it isn’t currently known how he was injured.

While police are investigating Southwest 6th Avenue between Morrison Street and Yamhill Street is closed, which TriMet announced is also impacting MAX trains in the area.

Pioneer Square is also closed to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991, or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762 and reference case number 23-174369.

This incident is still developing, stay tuned with KOIN 6 News as we bring more updates.