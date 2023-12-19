Not yet determined to be a homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspicious death investigation is underway in Portland’s Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood.

Workers in the are found the body of a man near the US Postal Service on SE Linn Street at 19th Street just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The circumstances at the scene led officers to call for the PPB Homicide Unit to investigate.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death.

The investigation into case 23-326692 is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.9773 or Detective Jeff McGuire at Jeff.McGuire@police.portlandoregon.gov

