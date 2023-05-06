PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were shot in downtown Portland Friday night, sending them both to the hospital, officials said.

According to Portland police, the shooting happened near Southwest 12th Avenue and Southwest Columbia Street where arriving officers found two people injured, one with a torso injury and another with a possible bullet graze wound.

Both people were conscious and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital and authorities said they don’t think the injuries were life-threatening.

No suspects were arrested and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-117241.