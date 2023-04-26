From Portland to the coast, Oregon golf courses are fit for golfers of all levels

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With sunny skies on the Portland forecast for one of the first times this spring, it appears golf season has officially commenced.

Below is a list of Portland-area courses you can visit for a quick game, as well as some outside of the city for a brief golf road trip.

Location: 21881 NW St Helens Rd, Portland, OR 97231

Located just 20 minutes outside of Portland, Wildwood Golf Course provides beautiful views of Mount St. Helens. Visit on weekday afternoons for a less busy game of golf, and check out the website to see what daily deals it’s offering for customers.

Location: 5500 Running Y Rd, Klamath Falls, OR 97601

Running Y’s Signature Arnold Palmer golf course is just one part of the resort’s 3,600-acre space. Oregonians can play the big 18-hole course, or opt for the mini-golf course instead.

Location: 3500 N. Victory Blvd., Portland, OR 97217

Heron Lakes Golf Club provides “Portland’s premium golf experience at a value price.” Golfers can choose between two different golf courses, called the Greenback and the Great Blue, both designed by famous golf course designer Robert Trent Jones II.

Location: 1201 35th St., Florence, OR 97439

Head over to this central Oregon beach town to learn why the Florence Golf Links are nicknamed “The Jewel of Oregon Coastal Golf.” The inward nine holes offer the traditional Links style of golfing, while the outer nine are surrounded by pine trees and lakes.

Location: 14015 NE Glisan St., Portland, Or 97230

The Glendoveer Golf Course has two 18-hole courses, one for more casual golfers and one for those who want a challenge. The Northeast Portland facility also offers individual and group golf lessons, starting at $25.

Location: 16550 SW Brasada Canyons Dr, Powell Butte, OR 97753

Named one of Oregon’s best golf courses by Golf Week, Brasada Canyons features five sets of tees for golfers of all experience levels. The Powell Butte resort also includes a practice facility with a driving range, golf shed and heated hitting bays.

Location: 2425 SE Bybee Blvd, Portland, OR 97202

Founded in 1916, the Eastmoreland Golf Course is nearby the Rhododendron Gardens, Crystal Springs Lake and Johnson Creek — making it ideal for the golfer who loves a view. The Southeast Portland course also has its own bar and grill for pre or post-round snacks.