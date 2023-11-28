PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Local students and future police officers met at Laurelhurst Park for one-on-one conversations in the fifth “Talk a Mile” since 2022.

Justin and Erika Fogarty and their son Liam started the program following the racial justice demonstrations that took place in Portland and across the country in 2020.

On Tuesday, 26 students from Central Catholic High School met 26 Portland Police officers in training. The groups paired up and began taking laps. The first lap focuses on learning about each other, the second is the officer’s perspective, the third is the students’ perspective, and the final lap focuses on what they want the future to look like.

Justin said he hopes to spread the program around the city.

“We hear a lot about the need for conversations, for tough conversations, but we found ourselves asking whose voices are heard in those conversations. And it felt like there was a real opportunity for young black leaders in this city to be able to have their voices heard,” co-founder Justin Fogarty said. “It’s important conversations around community, around policing and public safety.”

Ian McGehee, a senior at Central Catholic, said he felt he was able to get some things off his chest and learned more about the officers’ perspective.

“Before I had some preconceived notions about how police were, and being automatically afraid every time I see police,” he said. “But kind of just learning how their head is and where their heads are.”

McGehee said he thinks he taught the officer something as well, saying he talked about “how our community’s mindsets are and why we think that way and we can learn from those experiences and how they can better interact with our culture.”

Rody Sargent, an equity program specialist with PPB, said the bureau hopes to build a new dynamic for the city.

“For us success looks like…the ability to just talk and build that community relationship, and build trust to have someone who they feel like would want to call them if they were in trouble,” Sargent said. “It’s really important for not only the safety of the black community here in Portland and the future of us being so young, but the police trainees as well.”