Tally of Portland jail COVID-19 cases climbs by 44

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Multnomah County officials are internally reporting another 44 people have tested positive in connection with the outbreak at Inverness Jail, according to a union official.

Mark Bunnell, president of the association that represents corrections deputies at the jail, said the new number reinforces that Sheriff Mike Reese should take addition action and open up 96 cells at Multnomah County Detention Center downtown.

One floor at a time has been closed at the downtown jail as part of a technology refurbishment project that includes installing new cameras. But Bunnell says the union has been asking for months that the project be halted, saying “Whether it’s a negative pressure room or not, you are separating that inmate from other inmates, civilian staff, and deputies. They have a lot of cells that are not being used.”

Similarly, inmate advocates have called on Reese to take further steps to increase protections.

County officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.