PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Target is shuttering three Portland stores out of concerns for employee and customer safety amid theft and organized crime, the retailer announced in a Tuesday press release.

The decision to shut down Portland stores is part of a wider call to close nine stores in four states effective Oct. 21.

“We cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance. We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all,” Target said in a press release.

The Portland locations shutting down include Portland Galleria on Morrison Street, Powell Boulevard and the Hollywood District location on Halsey Street.

Target announced it will also close stores in the Seattle, San Francisco, Oakland and New York City markets.

“The team members at these stores have worked hard to maintain our high standards by creating a positive working and shopping experience for each other, our guests and their communities. We are extremely thankful for their efforts and will be partnering closely with all eligible team members to offer them an opportunity to transfer to other Target locations,” Target added.

The closures come after Walmart closed its last two Portland locations in March. The company said it was shuttering those stores for financial reasons as Walmart’s CEO announced record-breaking retail theft nationwide has been impacting the company’s bottom line.

This is a developing story.