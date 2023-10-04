The event will be at Level Beer in Northwest Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Calling all Swifties! The Oregon Humane Society’s annual Pug Crawl will return this weekend with a new Reputation.

The humane society says pup-arazzi will swarm Level Beer in Northwest Portland on Saturday, Oct. 7 with a theme they know All Too Well…Taylor Swift.

“Pug Crawl: Taylor’s Version” will feature a pink carpet and other iconic activities through the Eras, including a pet festival, pug parade and costume contest. The event will be emceed by Peachy Springs.

Tickets to the event are $20 for adults and $10 for children. OHS asks attendees to gather their friendship bracelets and hair tinsel to support pet adoption, veterinary care, training and behavior and humane law enforcement.

According to OHS, all ticket purchases will come with a commemorative pint glass and access to food trucks. The first 300 registrants will also receive a Badge Bomb pin.

“It’s a pug story, baby just say yes!,” the humane society said in a press release.