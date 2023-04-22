PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With sunnier days and more Thorns and Timbers home games ahead, soccer fans may want to consider expanding their pregame plans to the wealth of bars and restaurants located around Providence Park.

Using data compiled by Yelp, KOIN 6 News has put together a list of some of the best places to eat and drink within a mile of the stadium.

The first-place Thorns team’s next home game is scheduled for April 22 at 7:30 p.m. against the Racing Louisville FC. The Timbers’ next home match comes against the Orange County SC for the third round of the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, held on April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Click the following links for the Thorns and Timbers’ complete 2023 schedules.

Best Providence Park pregame spots, according to Yelp

11. Paddy’s Bar & Grill: 65 SW Yamhill St.

10. Cheerful Bullpen: 1730 SW Taylor St.

9. Twenty First Ave Kitchen & Bar: 721 NW 21st Ave.

8. Von Ebert Brewing: 131 NW 13th Ave.

7. North 45: 517 NW 21st Ave.

6. Gilda’s Italian Restaurant: 1601 SW Morrison St.

5. Goose Hollow Inn: 1927 SW Jefferson St.

4. Driftwood Room: 729 SW 15th Ave.

3. Kells Brewery: 210 NW 21st Ave.

2. Lightning Will Bar & Grill: 305 NW 21st Ave.

1.The Civic Taproom & Bottle Shop: 621 SW 19th Ave.