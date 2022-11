PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Benson Hotel is set to unveil its 51st annual gingerbread masterpiece.

The Benson Portland said this year’s theme will celebrate a major Oregon attraction. It will also honor the hotel’s founder and designer Simon Benson.

The unveiling happens Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Benson Portland in Southwest Portland.

It will be on display in the lobby throughout the holiday season.