PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With Thanksgiving over, The Grotto’s Christmas Festival of Lights will begin twinkling Friday night through the month of December.

The festival, which is known as the world’s largest Christmas Choral Festival, features nightly puppet shows, caroling and musical performances. Over the span of 35 nights, more than 150 choirs will perform at the Chapel of Mary.

For the first time ever, the Grotto will have a giant, walk-thru Christmas tree.

The lights illuminate the garden from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. nightly, with the exception of Christmas Day. Visitors can walk through the lower garden for free during the day, but tickets will need to be purchased for the upper level.