The three hosts are from Michigan, although one has relocated to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’ve been looking for a new podcast, look no further. With more than 60 episodes, The Happy Birthday Podcast is the “number one celebrity birthday guessing gameshow.”

The podcast’s three hosts Jaquelyn Lambert, Daniel Pascoe and Josh Liimatta — who goes by Producer Paul on the show — were all raised in Michigan, which is also where they met years ago in high school. Pascoe has since relocated to Portland, where he has put up flyers advertising the show.

Although the hosts agree that the podcast was an idea born out of quarantine, they aren’t quite on the same page about whose idea it was.

“[In] the beginning of quarantine, Producer Paul was working from home a lot — exclusively from home,” Lambert said. “So I would get like 12 FaceTime videos a day from him… And then we were joking about having a podcast and then finally one day it was like, ‘Oh, guess whose birthday is it today? We should turn that into a podcast idea.’”

Although Lambert is 99% sure it was her idea, co-host Liimatta has a different point of view. According to him, he got the idea after he and Pascoe had listened to a podcast in which the host complained about birthday shoutouts.

Regardless of who dreamt up the podcast, it has been going on strong since its first episode in November 2020. In preparation for each weekly episode, “Producer Paul” sends his fellow hosts a list of celebrity birthdays. Then, one host chooses the birthday that their co-host has to guess.

Listeners may initially tune in for the celebrity birthday guessing game, but they stay for the hosts’ other humorous segments including those with musical numbers or false advertisements.

The Happy Birthday Podcast currently has a 5-star rating on Apple Podcasts. One reviewer even said, “I’d give birth with this podcast. It only makes sense.”

The three hosts are grateful for the positive public perception, but ultimately they are happy that they have the opportunity to create something with some of the funniest people in their lives.

“Even if it was just people from high school that are making fun of us, they were listening and that’s what counts,” Liimatta said.

Anyone who wants to listen to themselves, or perhaps make fun of the hosts, can tune in on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

“I would say if you’re an incredibly lonely person, and you got nothing going on that day, it’s a fun hang with a couple of buds. You get to feel like you’re right there in the room listening to us argue,” Pascoe said. “I know someone that told me that they’re a fan… and she said when she’s feeling depressed, she’ll put it on and listen. So if you’re feeling depressed, crank it up.”