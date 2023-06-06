Leaders from state and local public agencies and nonprofits cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the Joyce on June 5, 2023. (Pamplin Media Group)

The City of Portland purchased the building in 2016, months after most tenants were evicted, for $4.2 million.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The Joyce, a former flophouse in downtown Portland, has reopened as a 66-unit low-income housing structure.

“It’s so exciting to know that soon 66 people who’ve been living outside will be living their lives inside this building. And we are so very ready to welcome them,” Rachael Duke, executive director of Community Partners for Affordable Housing, said on Tuesday.

Tenants will start moving in toward the end of June, Duke said.

Portland purchased the rundown motel in 2016 after the former owner evicted all the tenants, who paid as little as $19 a night in shared rooms.

The apartment building will now offer tenants “not just a place to stay for the night, but the type of services that high-need populations need in order to remain healthy and stably housed, including care coordination, crisis intervention, housing stabilization support and wellness activities,” Portland Housing Bureau interim director Molly Rogers said.

