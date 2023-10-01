Matt Spear, Rachele Biltoft were the overall winnners

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thousands of runners took to the streets for the Portland Marathon Sunday morning.

The full marathon began at 7 a.m. and the half marathon at 7:15 a.m.

The overall winner for the men was Matt Spear with a time of 2:27:51.

The overall winner for the women was Rachele Biltoft with a time of 2:55:50.

For the half-marathon, the overall winner for the men was Jeremy Craven with a time of 1:07:42.

The overall winner for the women in the half-marathon was Mary Munanu with a time of 1:13:05.

For complete results, including from teams and the Darigold Fit Kids Run, click here.