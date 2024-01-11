PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Were you the class clown? Someone who was always cracking jokes? Well now is the chance to bring your talent to the masses.

The Portland Rose Festival is searching for new entertainers to join their Rose Festival Clowns.

Now in their 16th year, the clowns are looking for anyone ages 13 and up who wants to join their volunteer performing troop, and no experience is required!

The Rose Festival Official Clown Prince, Angel Ocasio, shared that they are looking to teach those class clowns how to put their skills to use.

“What I’m looking for is the classroom cutup who entertained their friends with feats of wonder, silliness and clowning. I’ll show them how to turn it into a circus act and train them to become a part of our volunteer circus program,” said Ocasio.

Applications are due by Feb. 29 and auditions are on March 13, more information is available on the Rose Festival website.

Accepted applicants will take part in a clown workshop in April.