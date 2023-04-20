PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For people that find themselves suddenly with a case of the munchies, Portland is home to many places that are well suited to help your cravings.
With a litany of options to choose from, here are the 10 best munchie spots in Portland, according to Yelp.
MAC’D
Forget Easy Mac, this build-your-own Mac and Cheese spot located on SE McLoughlin is open late and lets customers get creative with their cravings.
Location: 5145 SE McLoughlin Boulevard, Suite F
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Pine State Biscuits
You don’t need to live in the South to enjoy a Southern brunch. With a specialty of buttermilk biscuits made from scratch, Pine Street biscuits will surely appeal to breakfast lovers.
Locations: 1717 NW 23rd Ave.
2204 NE Alberta
1100 SE Division #100
125 NE Schuyler St.
Hours: Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Luc Lac
Described as a “pho sling’n, fish sauce cookin’, cocktail pourin’, Portland lovin’ family” by the owners, Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen offers an array of options and is vegan-friendly.
Location: 835 SW 2nd Ave
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Lunch), 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. (dinner)
Mumbo Gumbo PDX – FOPO
Have a midnight craving for gumbo? The Mumbo Gumbo food carts are open until 2 a.m. daily and specialize in sauce made from scratch to go along with their fresh seafood and quality meats.
Locations: 5205 SE Foster Road (Carts of Foster Pod)
8220 NE Davis St (The Yard at Montavilla Food Cart Pod)
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
MidCity SmashedBurger
Remember when fast-food burgers were actually cheap? The owners of MidCity Smashed Burger do, which is why they strive to prepare All-American classics that are fresh and served fast at each of their food carts. They also boldly claim that their Smashy Boi burger is “the best $5 cheeseburger in the world.
Locations: 1015 SE Stark St.
1825 N Williams Ave
6620 SW Scholls Ferry Rd (Hours vary by location)
PDX Crazy Craving’s
This munchie lovers’ dream food cart specializes in hot dogs loaded with toppings such as chili, pastrami, mac & cheese, fries, etc. Other fan favorites include the Pringles dog and deep-fried chicken strips with Doritos seasoning.
Location: 142nd E Burnside St.
Hours: Tuesday-Friday 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
King Burrito Mexican Food
Although they started in California, King Burrito has been serving hungry Portlanders for nearly 30 years.
Location: 2924 N Lombard St.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
LoRell’s Chicken Shack
“Best wings I’ve ever had” and “Do NOT miss these chicken wings” are just two of the raving Yelp reviews for LoRell’s.
Location: 5205 SE Foster Rd
Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m
Potato Champion
A food cart dedicated to one of the marquee munchie foods: french fries. While their menu may be limited, the Belguim-style fries, with add-ons such as PB&J and Putine, have become a Portland favorite.
Location: 1207 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Devil’s Dill Sandwich Shop
Portlanders say the best munchie location in the city is Devil’s Dill Sandwich Shop. They stay open until 1 a.m. for much of the week and offer free delivery for anyone in a three-mile radius of the shop.
Location: 1711 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Hours: Sunday-Tuesday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.