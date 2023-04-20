PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For people that find themselves suddenly with a case of the munchies, Portland is home to many places that are well suited to help your cravings.

With a litany of options to choose from, here are the 10 best munchie spots in Portland, according to Yelp.

Forget Easy Mac, this build-your-own Mac and Cheese spot located on SE McLoughlin is open late and lets customers get creative with their cravings.

Location: 5145 SE McLoughlin Boulevard, Suite F

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

You don’t need to live in the South to enjoy a Southern brunch. With a specialty of buttermilk biscuits made from scratch, Pine Street biscuits will surely appeal to breakfast lovers.

Locations: 1717 NW 23rd Ave.

2204 NE Alberta

1100 SE Division #100

125 NE Schuyler St.

Hours: Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Described as a “pho sling’n, fish sauce cookin’, cocktail pourin’, Portland lovin’ family” by the owners, Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen offers an array of options and is vegan-friendly.

Location: 835 SW 2nd Ave

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Lunch), 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. (dinner)

Have a midnight craving for gumbo? The Mumbo Gumbo food carts are open until 2 a.m. daily and specialize in sauce made from scratch to go along with their fresh seafood and quality meats.

Locations: 5205 SE Foster Road (Carts of Foster Pod)

8220 NE Davis St (The Yard at Montavilla Food Cart Pod)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Remember when fast-food burgers were actually cheap? The owners of MidCity Smashed Burger do, which is why they strive to prepare All-American classics that are fresh and served fast at each of their food carts. They also boldly claim that their Smashy Boi burger is “the best $5 cheeseburger in the world.

Locations: 1015 SE Stark St.

1825 N Williams Ave

6620 SW Scholls Ferry Rd (Hours vary by location)

This munchie lovers’ dream food cart specializes in hot dogs loaded with toppings such as chili, pastrami, mac & cheese, fries, etc. Other fan favorites include the Pringles dog and deep-fried chicken strips with Doritos seasoning.

Location: 142nd E Burnside St.

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Although they started in California, King Burrito has been serving hungry Portlanders for nearly 30 years.

Location: 2924 N Lombard St.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“Best wings I’ve ever had” and “Do NOT miss these chicken wings” are just two of the raving Yelp reviews for LoRell’s.

Location: 5205 SE Foster Rd

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m

A food cart dedicated to one of the marquee munchie foods: french fries. While their menu may be limited, the Belguim-style fries, with add-ons such as PB&J and Putine, have become a Portland favorite.

Location: 1207 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Portlanders say the best munchie location in the city is Devil’s Dill Sandwich Shop. They stay open until 1 a.m. for much of the week and offer free delivery for anyone in a three-mile radius of the shop.

Location: 1711 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Hours: Sunday-Tuesday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.