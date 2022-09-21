PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News is bringing together lawmakers, non-profit leaders and experts for an hour-long town hall discussion on Portland’s humanitarian emergency.

The panelists will discuss the issues surrounding homelessness and dynamic solutions to the growing crisis.

“The Unsheltered Truth: Searching for Solutions” airs on Wednesday, Sept. 21 on KOIN 6 at 7 p.m. with Jeff Gianola as the host. Tune in on-air or online at that time for the special town hall presentation.

Are you looking to help volunteer? Learn more about Portland area homeless outreach organizations and cleanup efforts. Are you facing homelessness or housing instability? Learn what resources are available to you now. Facing isuses with an illegal camp nearby? Learn about what agencies and organizations you can reach out to for help.