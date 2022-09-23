PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Say cheese! The Wedge is coming to Portland this weekend on Sept. 24 just in time for the end of Oregon Cheese Month.

The Wedge is a farmers market-style festival that will feature many local vendors, including Willamette Valley Cheese Co., Albina City Nuts and Kelly’s Jelly. Attendees can expect to sample a variety of cheeses, wine, specialty foods and more.

Proceeds from The Wedge will go to the Oregon Cheese Guild. Founded in 2006, the guild was created in effort to increase awareness of the state’s bustling cheese industry. They also host other promotional events such as the Oregon Cheese Festival at the Rogue Creamery in March.

“We had a lot of hurdles bringing this event back for the first time in three years this year,” Katie Bray, Executive Director of the Oregon Cheese Guild, said on The Wedge’s Facebook. She explained that this year’s festival is only for people 21 and up to prevent bigger crowds. Bray also shared more about the food producers who will be at the event.

Tillamook will show off their premium Maker’s Reserve cheese that has been aged for three years. They will be next to Scharffen Berger Chocolate who is doing chocolate and cheddar pairings. There will also be margaritas and a quesadilla bar courtesy of the Don Froylan Creamery.

The Wedge is an indoor and outdoor event held in the same space as the Portland Night Market, located at 100 SE Alder Street.

The festival is from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24. Tickets can be purchased here, and they include a $5 voucher to buy cheese from any of the vendors.

There are also VIP ticket options for those who want early access at 11 a.m., and those who want adult beverage samples.