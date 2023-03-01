PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s live music enthusiasts recently learned that the beloved Doug Fir Lounge inside the Jupiter Hotel would be relocating to the same spot that once housed Le Bistro Montage.

Ahead of the venue’s move to Southeast Morrison Street, let’s remember the once up-and-coming bands who performed in Doug Fir Lounge before their big breaks in the music industry.

Alabama Shakes

2012 was a busy year for the Alabama-bred rock band Alabama Shakes. The foursome released its debut album “Boys & Girls,” earned a top 10 hit in both the U.S. and the U.K., and headlined a sold-out show at the Doug Fir Lounge. The group went on hiatus in 2018, but only after winning one final Grammy Award for a rendition of “Killer Diller Blue.”

Sleater-Kinney

Hailing from Olympia, Wash., Sleater-Kinney is a Pacific Northwest staple. The female-led indie rock band performed at the lounge in October 2004, the same year that it opened. More recently, group member Corin Tucker was included on Rolling Stone’s list of The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. Sleater-Kinney also joined Brandi Carlile on stage during her New Year’s Eve performance in Portland.

CAKE

Formed in 1991, CAKE is one of the longest-running notable bands that have performed at Doug Fir Lounge since its opening. The alternative rockstars took the venue’s stage once in 2013, and returned in 2018. CAKE hasn’t released an album since 2011, but continues to sell tickets for shows across the U.S.

MGMT

Indie rock band MGMT was founded in 2002, but didn’t stop by the Doug Fir Lounge until a tour in April 2008. Just two years later, the group went on to receive a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, perform on Saturday Night Live and at the Coachella Festival in Indio, Calif.

Cold War Kids

The Doug Fir Lounge is so nice you have to visit twice, or at least that’s what the Cold War Kids thought when they performed at the venue once in 2009 and once in 2012. The alternative rock band released several studio albums including “Robbers & Cowards, Loyalty to Loyalty and Dear Miss Lonelyhearts” — all of which spent weeks on the charts.

Vampire Weekend

New York group Vampire Weekend traveled from coast to coast for its March 2008 show at the lounge, and you can apparently still buy a poster to commemorate the concert. In just a few years, the band would release its third album “Modern Vampires of the City,” which received critical acclaim from the Recording Academy, The New York Times and Pitchfork.

The Shins

Despite forming in Albuquerque, New Mexico in the late ‘90s, The Shins are based right here in the Rose City. The indie rockers had a show at Doug Fir Lounge in August 2011, which quickly sold out after tickets went live online. Lead singer-songwriter James Mercer also returned to the venue in 2019 for a solo show. The Shins are best known for the Grammy-nominated “Wincing the Night Away” album.