PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As apartment searches continue across the nation, more Americans are hoping to determine which part of their city offers the most living space at an affordable cost.

According to RentCafe, the average rent in Portland is priced at $1,763 — and the apartment search website recently examined which zip codes in the city and surrounding areas offer residents the most and least square footage for $1700 a month. Researchers looked at 1,665 zip codes throughout 50 of the country’s most populated cities.

The analysis found that the 97267 zip code, which includes the Milawukie suburb and Oak Grove neighborhood, would offer local renters the most space at an estimated 1,014 square feet.

RentCafe reported that the “sweet spots” for Portland renters are in the eastern parts of town, such as the Lents and Parkrose Heights neighborhoods.

In the 97204 zip code that encompasses the city’s downtown core, renters would have the least amount of space. RentCafe projects that Central City residents would be paying $1700 per month for a 491-square-foot apartment, or nearly half of the national average for the same price.

“On average, it translates to an apartment of about 944 square feet, but this number varies widely across regions,” Andrea Neculae wrote in late November. “Southern and Midwestern cities — like Memphis and Oklahoma City — lead the pack in spacious bargains.”

San Antonio, Memphis, Tenn., and Tulsa, Okla., followed as the cities where renters receive the most “bang for their buck.” The top zip codes offer nearly 2,000 square feet for $1700.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the top 10 zip codes with the least apartment space are all located in New York — and nine out of 10 can be found in Manhattan. RentCafe recorded the smallest apartment at just 211 square feet.