PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The weekend is here, and you have plenty of options for sporty, outdoorsy and entertaining events to attend.

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: SE Belmont St. from SE 31st to SE 39th., Portland, Oregon 97214

One of the Rose City’s largest-attended street fairs will return with food, drinks and activities for the entire family. Hundreds of local vendors will offer products throughout the day, and musical performances start as early as 10:45 a.m.

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 5626 NE Alameda St., Portland, OR, 97213

The German American Society of Portland is holding one of the first Oktoberfest celebrations of the year. Attendees can expect plenty of German cuisine, beer and live music.

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1844 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97205

Watch as the Portland Timbers from the nation’s third-best soccer city takes on the Los Angeles Football Club at Providence Park. Last season, LAFC took home the coveted Major League Soccer championship.

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

Where: 300 N Ramsay Wy, Portland, OR 97227

Comedian and actor Katt Williams, known for his roles in movies “School Dance” and “Friday After Next,” is taking his stand-up to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Rose Quarter promises a “a night of unparalleled comedy that breaks through boundaries and challenges the status quo.”

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: 98 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204

Portlanders will gather at Tom McCall Waterfront Park as numerous dragon boat teams race to see who can paddle through the Willamette River the fastest. Throughout the competition, spectators can visit the several food, drink and merchandise vendors at the event.

When: Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Multnomah neighborhood

The Portland Bureau of Transportation and Kaiser Permanente are hosting the final parkway ride of the season. The event encourages residents to see more of the city’s outdoor sites like Gabriel Park and the Spring Garden Park.