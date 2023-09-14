The Manhattan Institute said Portland police's staffing shortages are a result of long-run and short-run issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A New-York-based think tank reports that Portland has about 1.26 police officers for every 1,000 residents, a ratio that places the city at No. 48 out of the 50 largest U.S. cities.

Along with this data, the Manhattan Institute — which describes itself as a “community of scholars, journalists, activists and civic leaders dedicated to advancing opportunity, individual liberty and the rule of law in America and its great cities” — listed suggestions for how the Portland Police Bureau can fix its staffing shortage.

In the report released on Thursday morning, researchers said that the city’s police-to-population ratio was substantially lower than the national average of 2.1 officers.

The Manhattan Institute accredited Portland’s lack of police staffing to a variety of factors, some of which have only occurred in recent years.

“In the short run, the city’s particularly harmful riots following the 2020 murder of George Floyd, as well as its leadership’s embrace of the ‘defund the police’ movement, dealt a massive blow to police morale, driving mass resignations and retirements, which have continued to hamstring operations,” the report said.

The analysis went on to quote a KOIN 6 article from 2021, in which former officers claimed they were quitting because the district attorney and local jails were making it more difficult for them to do their jobs.

The Manhattan Institute said other factors behind the police staffing shortage were pre-existing. According to the report, police hiring has struggled to match population growth in most major cities since the Great Recession in the late 2000s — but Portland’s police force had already started declining in the late ‘90s.

To fight against the long-run and short-run impacts to staffing, here’s what the researchers said PPB should do going forward.

Give officers substantially higher pay to meet the cost of living in Portland.

Hire civilians for “non-patrol” roles, like desk jobs.

Allow more employees to process job applications.

Shorten academy and field training.

Hold police training in the PPB training facility, instead of the Basic Police Academy in Salem.

Show support for officers and their profession.

While Portland police have already adopted some of these changes — like only requiring a high school diploma or GED for recruits, and offering double overtime pay to officers — others are still being considered.

For example, KPIC previously reported that the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has proposed a $6.4 million plan that could make training quicker for PPB and other police departments statewide.

PPB Public Information Officer Terri Wallo Strauss told KOIN 6 the agency doesn’t typically comment on independent reports, but she did confirm that police staffing has decreased over the years and authorities are working to combat that.

“While we continue to hire and train the next generation of PPB, we have a long way to go to outpace attrition and get back to full staffing,” Strauss said in a statement. “In the meantime, we continue to try to use creative solutions to address public safety challenges.”

Strauss mentioned the agency’s temporary double-time pay, and said officers will continue to try and provide the best service possible.