Report from the Portland Central City Task Force to be presented

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Elected and business leaders from around Oregon will take part in the 21st annual “Thinking Big Leadership Summit” in Portland on Monday.

Gov. Tina Kotek will join Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, State Sen. Kate Lieber for a report from the Portland Central City Task Force on “Portland is what we make it.”

US Sen. Ron Wyden, who was in the KOIN 6 News studio for an exclusive interview on Sunday, will talk about growing the economy.

“Oregonians want to see their elected officials and community leaders come out swinging on the big issues which are creating more jobs, driving down inflation, and safer streets,” Wyden told KOIN 6 News.

Derek Thompson, a staff writer for The Atlantic, will talk about “Making big things happen.”

Monday afternoon Kotek and members of the task force will hold a press conference to answer questions about their findings.

