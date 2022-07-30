PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in about 3 years, thousands of naked bike riders cycled their way through the streets of Portland Saturday night.

The World Naked Bike Ride began at 9 p.m. at Peninsula Park before taking off on an undisclosed route.

As always, clothing was optional but shoes and helmets were still recommended. But organizers acknowledged on their website riders can “strip down to whatever level will maximize your fun. We wouldn’t presume to tell you what that level is.”

Thousands took part in the World Naked Bike Ride through the streets of Portland, July 30, 2022 (KOIN)

The ride is just one of many summer bike events within Portland’s Pedalpalooza.

Portland organizers asked people living outside the metro area not to come to the city just for the event.

The pandemic disrupted the Naked Bike Ride in previous years. Officially, the World Naked Bike Ride is designed to bring awareness to causes like bicyclist safety and pollution.

Mostly, organizers said, “it’s good, goofy fun.”

Mermaids, too

Earlier in the day, the 6th annual Portland Mermaid Parade and Festival returned to the downtown waterfront, also the first one since the pandemic.

“Mermaids like to dip their fins in the fountains to cool off and that will be at the midpoint at the parade so it should be a nice breaking point for folks,” Una the Mermaid told KOIN 6 News. “Then we’ll end at another fountain where there will be more water.”

Of course, more water.