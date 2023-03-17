PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over 2,000 people may have been affected by a security breach following a break-in at the Multnomah County Health Department, officials said.

According to Multnomah County authorities, a person illegally entered Gladys McCoy Health Department on the weekend of Feb. 17-18 — but the breach wasn’t discovered until the following Tuesday.

Portland police said they arrested a suspect on March 15, but the case is still under investigation. Their name has not yet been released.

The suspect allegedly entered several rooms and offices possibly containing client information like names, addresses, phone numbers, emails and Social Security numbers of people who receive health care at Multnomah County.

Multiple items were stolen during the break-in, including a laptop, employees’ personal belongings and client cell phones, according to authorities. Employee financial and identifying information may have been accessed as well.

Officials say this incident “revealed issues” with the building’s security personnel.

“These staffing issues have been resolved, and the County’s workplace security team has implemented additional training on how to sweep the building and how and when to notify authorities after potential incidents,” they stated in a release.

The county is now working to contact anyone who might’ve been affected by the break-in via letter.