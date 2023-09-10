Other cities that CNN recommended were Seattle, Greenville, S.C., and Boise, Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — CNN compiled a list of the best places to hike in the U.S. and, to no one’s surprise, multiple Oregon cities made the cut.

Although the top 25 locations were listed in no particular order, Eugene was the first Oregon city to be mentioned. CNN praised the college town for its closeness to the Willamette River, Cascade Range and Coast Mountains.

“A mild climate also makes it a cinch to hit the trails as often as you like, though higher elevation trails may be impacted by winter snow,” the website said.

The McKenzie River National Recreation Trail and the Sweet Creek Falls Trail were named as two nearby trails that are popular among hikers.

As Oregon’s largest city, Portland was recognized as another hiking destination.

“The vibrant and quirky city of Portland is known for coffee, craft beer, live music, and yes, outdoor recreation, like hiking, biking and paddling,” CNN said.

The Rose City was also highlighted for its proximity to the Cascade Range, along with the Columbia River Gorge and Oregon’s tallest mountain Mount Hood.

Even though Portland is a mere drive away from those areas, CNN additionally noted that one of the largest urban forests — Forest Park — can be found within the city.

Bend was the last Oregon location on the list. The Central Oregon city was recognized for having top-ranking craft beers, the last Blockbuster store in the world, and numerous options for hiking.

“One short, rugged trek leads hikers along the Scout Camp Trail to gorgeous canyon views. Mount Bachelor, Pilot Butte and Broken Top are among the peaks that attract hikers eager for far-reaching summit views,” CNN said.

In true Oregon fashion, all three cities were noticed for their post-hike drinking options as well. Hop Valley Brewing, Culmination Brewing and businesses along the Bend Ale Trail were among the watering holes mentioned.

Some other cities that CNN recommended for hiking were Seattle, Greenville, S.C., and Boise, Idaho.