Officials say multiple fires have been started at Mt. Tabor by an arsonist over the past few weeks (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three arrests were made Saturday night after a string of arsons near Mt. Tabor and the surrounding area, Portland Fire & Rescue announced Sunday.

The fires, which started in August, were set across the area and ranged in size. Most were put out quickly, but some grew in size and damaged small areas.

The suspects — identified as Wayne Chen, Malik Hares and Samuel Perkins, all 18 — are each being charged with five counts of Arson 1 and four counts of Arson 2, a spokesperson with Portland Fire & Rescue confirmed to KOIN 6 News.

The incidents angered many locals who call the area home and love the park.