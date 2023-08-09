PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced the new Portland Central City Task Force on Wednesday in an effort to revitalize Portland’s economic future.

The governor said she is partnering with the Oregon Business Council to gather local elected officials along with business and community leaders to “tackle issues impacting the economic future of Portland’s Central City.”

Kotek and Dan McMillan – the president and CEO of The Standard – will co-chair the task force. The task force will include five committees including Vision & Value; Clean Streets; Crime & Vandalism; Unsheltered Homelessness and Tax Competitiveness.

Kotek said full task force membership will be announced at a later date.

“It’s no secret that downtown Portland has faced an onslaught of challenges in recent years that have tarnished some of the characteristics that people love about Oregon’s largest city,” Kotek said in a press release. “Growing pains turned into crises, exacerbated by a global pandemic, and now concerns about Portland have become a statewide economic issue. It’s time to look forward, bring together diverse voices, and focus our energy on developing concrete and equitable solutions. I want to thank everyone who believes in Portland and is committed to building a brighter future, whether you’re a member of this task force or doing great work elsewhere.”

The governor said she started the task force “in response to a clear mandate” from Portlanders and Oregonians to address issues in the city.

“We are thankful to have a strong and willing partner in Governor Kotek working with the business community, local officials and nonprofit leaders to create actionable steps to ensure downtown Portland’s future prosperity,” Co-Chair McMillan said. “We’re gradually seeing increased foot traffic, a decrease in property crime and boarded windows coming down. It’s time to seize the moment and write the next chapter for our beloved city, together.”

The first task force meeting will be held Aug. 12, followed by another meeting in October, according to Kotek’s office. The task force will also present recommendations at the Oregon Business Plan Leadership Summit in December.