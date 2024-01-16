PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With their show at the Moda Center postponed by a powerful snowstorm that hit the Pacific Northwest on Jan. 13, SNL alums Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph had a night out at the Pioneer Place shopping mall in Downtown Portland.

Poehler posted the friends attending a screening of Mean Girls at the Regal Pioneer Place movie theater on TikTok Sunday. The remake of the 2003 comedy written by Fey, debuted in theaters on Jan.12. The latest rendition is adapted from the Broadway Show also written by Fey.

Fans found themselves scrambling to get to the Moda Center amid a major snowstorm as the Moda Center waited until 3:30 p.m. that day to cancel the second, 7:30 p.m. show for Fey and Poehler’s “Restless Leg Tour.”

The Moda Center said that the canceled show will be rescheduled for a later date.